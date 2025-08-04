Over a quarter of yesterday's battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

More than a quarter of the 183 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and it was also hotter than in other directions in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 4, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and 103 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4307 shellings, 100 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2419 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery piece, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy radar station," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 26 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 261 artillery shellings, including 17 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosinove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka and Siversk. In total, five combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrny, Maliivka, Temerivka, Novopil, and towards the settlement of Levadne.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements occurred.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

