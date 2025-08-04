$41.710.00
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 26785 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM • 175388 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 250993 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 130611 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 187964 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 394484 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 336085 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136502 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115443 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over a quarter of yesterday's battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 183 combat engagements over the past day, 49 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 1 missile and 65 air strikes, and used 2419 kamikaze drones.

Over a quarter of yesterday's battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

More than a quarter of the 183 battles over the past day on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and it was also hotter than in other directions in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 4, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and 103 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4307 shellings, 100 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2419 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery piece, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy radar station," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 26 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 261 artillery shellings, including 17 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosinove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka and Siversk. In total, five combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrny, Maliivka, Temerivka, Novopil, and towards the settlement of Levadne.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements occurred.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders twice.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Over 1000 military personnel, a tank, and missiles: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses over the last day04.08.25, 07:56 • 1662 views

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine