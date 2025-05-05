In the Kherson region, Russians struck with ballistics, as a result of the Russian attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded

Russian troops struck the Kherson district with ballistics last day, due to enemy attacks there is one dead and 7 wounded, said on Monday the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kherson region last day, according to Prokudin, 38 settlements were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes, including Kherson.

"The enemy also launched a missile strike with ballistics on the Kherson district," Prokudin said.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical and social infrastructure, intensified strikes on agricultural infrastructure; on residential areas of the region, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 4 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, an outbuilding and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 7 more were injured," the head of the OVA said.

