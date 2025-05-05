$41.590.00
In the Kherson region, Russians struck with ballistics, as a result of the Russian attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 1312 views

Over the past day, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on the Kherson district. As a result of enemy attacks, one person was killed and seven more were injured.

In the Kherson region, Russians struck with ballistics, as a result of the Russian attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded

Russian troops struck the Kherson district with ballistics last day, due to enemy attacks there is one dead and 7 wounded, said on Monday the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kherson region last day, according to Prokudin, 38 settlements were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes, including Kherson.

"The enemy also launched a missile strike with ballistics on the Kherson district," Prokudin said.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical and social infrastructure, intensified strikes on agricultural infrastructure; on residential areas of the region, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 4 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a cell tower, an outbuilding and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 7 more were injured," the head of the OVA said.

Traffic lights will be turned off in Kherson due to the activity of enemy UAVs - OVA24.04.25, 15:13 • 4954 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
