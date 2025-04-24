Traffic lights will be turned off in Kherson due to the activity of enemy UAVs - OVA

Due to the activity of enemy UAVs in the city, traffic lights will be turned off in Kherson. They stop cars, which makes transport an easy target for Russian drones. This was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, along with military decisions, the Regional Military Administration also decided to turn off traffic lights in Kherson due to the activity of Russian drones in the city.

The occupiers continue to hunt civilian cars. The traffic light stops the car, which means it makes it an easy target for the Russian military. - the statement reads.

Let's remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that on April 18, two road workers died in the Kherson region as a result of a Russian drone strike. An enemy drone hit special equipment during repair work.