Russians strike in Kharkiv district, preliminary S-300 - RMA

Russian troops today struck between settlements in the Kharkiv district, preliminarily with S-300 missiles, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The inspection of the hit sites is ongoing, he noted.

Previously

In Kharkiv region, reported explosions during an air raid alert.