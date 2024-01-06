Russians strike in Kharkiv district, preliminary S-300 - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region, preliminarily with S-300 missiles, no casualties; the scene is being inspected.
Russian troops today struck between settlements in the Kharkiv district, preliminarily with S-300 missiles, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.
The occupants struck between settlements in Kharkiv district. Preliminarily, with S-300 missiles. No casualties at this time
The inspection of the hit sites is ongoing, he noted.
Previously
In Kharkiv region, reported explosions during an air raid alert.