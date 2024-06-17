Russians shelled Sumy region with mortars at night: 5 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 17, 2024, Russians fired mortars at the Yunakivska community in Sumy region, 5 explosions were recorded.
Details
"At night, Russians fired on the Yunakivska community. Five mortar explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a Telegram post.
