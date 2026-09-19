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Russians shelled Novovorontsovka, killing a woman; a 14-year-old girl was among those injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Russian forces shelled Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. A woman was killed, and two other people, including a 14-year-old girl, suffered blast injuries.

Russians shelled Novovorontsovka, killing a woman; a 14-year-old girl was among those injured

On September 19, Russian forces shelled Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a woman and injuring two other people. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old girl, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman who was killed was in the yard during the attack.

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter were also injured. They sought medical attention on their own, and both were diagnosed with acoustic trauma at the hospital.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the shelling on the grounds of a war crime that resulted in a person's death.

Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack and collecting evidence.

In Sumy, following a Russian strike, a 7-year-old boy was left without his parents and is in intensive care19.09.26, 12:54 • 1260 views

Stepan Haftko

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