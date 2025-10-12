$41.510.00
Russians shelled Kupyansk: woman killed, man wounded - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk by Russian troops on October 12, a 59-year-old woman was killed and a 63-year-old man sustained multiple injuries. Police are investigating the attack as a war crime, documenting the consequences and collecting evidence.

Russians shelled Kupyansk: woman killed, man wounded - police

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops on October 12 in the Kharkiv region, a civilian woman was killed and another man was wounded. The police report that this attack is considered a war crime by the Russian army. This was reported by law enforcement officers of the Kharkiv region, writes UNN.

Details

According to the National Police, Russian troops struck the city of Kupyansk, as a result of which a 59-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man with numerous injuries was hospitalized in a stabilization point.

SBU identified Russian commander who ordered the shooting of civilians in Kupyansk09.10.25, 14:23 • 2750 views

Investigative and operational groups of the Kupyansk district police department arrived at the scene of the tragedy. Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the shelling and collected material evidence for further investigation.

Information about the event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war.

160 combat engagements per day: General Staff reveals hottest spots on the front11.10.25, 22:52 • 6420 views

