Russians shelled Donetsk region: one person died, five wounded

On Sunday, April 13, Russian aggressors shelled Donetsk region, resulting in 1 death and 5 injuries. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Komarska community, the Russians shelled the center of Novokhatske - they hit a house, killed a 67-year-old woman and wounded three people.

In addition, 1 person was injured today in Pokrovsk while driving a car, and 1 more at home in Malynivka, Hrodivska community. - said Filashkin.

He clarified that the Kostiantynivska and Lyman communities were also under fire today.

"Even on Palm Sunday, the Russians continue to kill civilians along the entire front line," the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration summarized.

Recall

During April 12, enemy troops again attacked peaceful settlements in Donetsk region, resulting in the death of three civilians. The victims were recorded in Pokrovsk, Lyman and the village of Myrne.

