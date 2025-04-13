Russians shelled Donetsk region: one person died, five wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On April 13, Russian aggressors shelled the Donetsk region, killing a 67-year-old woman in Novokhatske and wounding five more people in other settlements. The Konstantynivka and Lyman communities came under fire.
On Sunday, April 13, Russian aggressors shelled Donetsk region, resulting in 1 death and 5 injuries. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the Komarska community, the Russians shelled the center of Novokhatske - they hit a house, killed a 67-year-old woman and wounded three people.
In addition, 1 person was injured today in Pokrovsk while driving a car, and 1 more at home in Malynivka, Hrodivska community.
He clarified that the Kostiantynivska and Lyman communities were also under fire today.
"Even on Palm Sunday, the Russians continue to kill civilians along the entire front line," the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration summarized.
Recall
During April 12, enemy troops again attacked peaceful settlements in Donetsk region, resulting in the death of three civilians. The victims were recorded in Pokrovsk, Lyman and the village of Myrne.
Agent "ATESH" damaged an enemy tank in the Donetsk direction13.04.25, 06:45 • 5700 views