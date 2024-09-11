Russians shelled a village in Donetsk region with Tornado: two dead, one wounded

Today, on September 11, Russian troops shelled the village of Konstantinople, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring two others. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

2 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling of Velykonovosilkivka community in Kostyantynopol. In the middle of the day, Russians shelled the village with Tornado-S -Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the shelling damaged 6 private houses, a cafe, a shop, an administrative building, a power line and 12 cars.

