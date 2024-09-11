Russians shelled a village in Donetsk region with Tornado: two dead, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Kostyantynopol in Donetsk region with Tornado-S. The attack killed 2 people, wounded 2, and damaged houses, infrastructure, and cars.
Today, on September 11, Russian troops shelled the village of Konstantinople, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring two others. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
2 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling of Velykonovosilkivka community in Kostyantynopol. In the middle of the day, Russians shelled the village with Tornado-S
According to him, the shelling damaged 6 private houses, a cafe, a shop, an administrative building, a power line and 12 cars.
Russians shell Kostyantynivka again: one killed and 5 wounded11.09.24, 13:09 • 29515 views