Russians shell Kostyantynivka again: one killed and 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired twice at Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. The attacks killed three people and injured five others. The responsible services are working on the spot.
One person was killed and five others were injured in the repeated shelling of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, by Russian troops. In total, there are three victims and five wounded in the city due to today's shelling by the Russian Federation, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Another shelling of Kostyantynivka resulted in 1 killed and 5 wounded. Thus, today the Russians have already killed 3 people and wounded 5 in two strikes on the city
According to him, all responsible services are working at the site of the shelling.
Earlier it was reported that two people were killed as a result of shelling of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.