Russians shell Kostyantynivka again: one killed and 5 wounded

One person was killed and five others were injured in the repeated shelling of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, by Russian troops. In total, there are three victims and five wounded in the city due to today's shelling by the Russian Federation, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Another shelling of Kostyantynivka resulted in 1 killed and 5 wounded. Thus, today the Russians have already killed 3 people and wounded 5 in two strikes on the city - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all responsible services are working at the site of the shelling.

Earlier it was reported that two people were killed as a result of shelling of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.