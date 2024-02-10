Russians shelled 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia overnight

Over the past day, the enemy struck 87 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Rashists shelled Temyrivka, Robotyne and Stepnohirsk with MLRS, and hit Robotyne with 2 air shells.

The occupants also carried out 24 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervarne, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Pyatikhatky and Lobkove.

There were 58 artillery shells on the territory of Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Charivne, Levadne, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 3 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No casualties reported informed the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration

