Russians shelled 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia overnight

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 98849 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125258 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272970 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177511 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166957 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242126 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104658 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 95803 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 70681 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 67164 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 79375 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227407 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102893 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119251 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119729 views
Russians shelled 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33572 views

Overnight, the Russians shelled 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia, launching 87 attacks with MLRS, artillery and drones.

Over the past day, the enemy struck 87 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Rashists shelled Temyrivka, Robotyne and Stepnohirsk with MLRS, and hit Robotyne with 2 air shells.

The occupants also carried out 24 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervarne, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Pyatikhatky and Lobkove.

There were 58 artillery shells on the territory of Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Charivne, Levadne, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 3 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No casualties reported

 informed the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration

Racketeers extorted $10,000 from wife of fallen soldier and threatened to kill her: Zaporizhzhia detains racketeers09.02.24, 15:08 • 23472 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
stepnohirskStepnohirsk
kamianskeKamianske
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

