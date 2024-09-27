Russians shell two communities in Chernihiv region: 8 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked two communities in Chernihiv region, 8 explosions were recorded from mortar shelling and explosives dropped from drones in 24 hours, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians shelled two border communities in Chernihiv region during the day. They fired from mortars and dropped explosives from drones," the report reads:

Novhorod-Siverska community: one explosion, probably an explosive device dropped from a UAV in the area of Buchky village.

Semenivska community: four explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Leonivka village, three explosions, allegedly an explosive device dropped from a UAV in the area of Halahanivka village.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

