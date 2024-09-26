Situation on the border with Belarus is stable, no movement of equipment and personnel - SBGS

The situation near the border with Belarus has not changed recently. Border guards do not record any movement of equipment or personnel near the state border. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

The situation along our state border with Belarus has not changed recently. All components of the Defense Forces of our country fully control every kilometer of this border. Let me remind you that this is more than 1 thousand kilometers. We do not observe any actions that could cause destabilization along the border. And, fortunately, we also do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel near our border on the other side. Of course, this area is still a threat to us. We have to be prepared for any situation. We are constantly monitoring what is happening deep into the territory of Belarus - Demchenko said.

Recall

On September 24, a Belarusian training Yak-130 fighter flew into Ukraine from the Gomel region. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and the region.

A few hours later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had not detected any violation of airspace by Belarus. Radar jamming was probably used, but the border was not crossed.