Russians shell Kherson from the occupied left bank, explosions heard in the city - MBA

Explosions are heard in Kherson. Russians are shelling the regional center from the temporarily occupied left bank. The situation in the city was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in Kherson! The enemy started shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Get to safe places! Take care of yourselves! - Mrochko wrote.

In the afternoon , Russian troops attacked an ambulance brigade in Kherson region. The occupiers attacked the medics from a drone.

The ODA noted that the medics were not injured, but the Russians managed to damage the car.

Russian serviceman who tortured residents of Kherson region was sentenced to 12 years in prison

Earlier, UNN showed the consequences of Russian air strikes in Kherson region. According to the Joint Forces Operation, on the night of February 1, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Sablukivka in the Kherson region. As a result, the occupiers once again damaged residential buildings.

In total, Russian troops fired 41 times at Kherson region over the past day, including a missile attack, wounding six people,