Russians shell a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region

On the night of September 11, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with artillery. Preliminary, no people were injured. The building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, according to UNN.

On the night of September 11, the enemy attacked the hospital in Semenivka with artillery. The windows were seriously damaged, and there was a partial power outage. Preliminary, patients and staff were not injured - wrote Chaus.

According to him, the enemy fired 20 times at the border of Chernihiv region over the last day. 66 explosions were recorded. Russians hit with KABs three timesA 71-year-old man was wounded in a village of Semenivka community due to enemy shelling. He was provided with the necessary assistance.

A residential building and outbuildings were on fire in the village.





