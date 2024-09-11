20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles

Kyiv • UNN

On the night of September 11, Ukraine repelled an attack by 34 Russian air attack aircraft. 20 Shahed drones were shot down, 5 were lost, and the enemy also used Iskander-M, S-300, and X-31P missiles.

At night, 20 out of 25 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, 5 were lost, and the enemy also used Iskander-M, S-300 and X-31P missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 11, 2024, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 34 enemy air attack vehicles. The enemy fired one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, 6 X-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmeinyi Island, and 25 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 20 attack UAVs were shot down, 5 enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received)

- the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, and Poltava regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
