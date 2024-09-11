20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles

At night, 20 out of 25 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, 5 were lost, and the enemy also used Iskander-M, S-300 and X-31P missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 11, 2024, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 34 enemy air attack vehicles. The enemy fired one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, 6 X-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmeinyi Island, and 25 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 20 attack UAVs were shot down, 5 enemy drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received) - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipro, and Poltava regions.