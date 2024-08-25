Russians remain blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a Russian unit has been blocked at the aggregate plant for several months. This was reported by the spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev on the air of a telethon, UNN reports .

In certain locations, they (the Russians - ed.) use drones to perform logistics tasks. In particular, this is the case at the blocked site near Vovchansk, i.e. at the aggregate plant, where a unit has been blocked for several months and all logistics there are carried out exclusively through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, - Sarantsev said.

According to him, the Russians are using drones to deliver water, ammunition and medicine to the blocked unit.

At the very beginning, there were about 40 soldiers there. They are suffering losses there, that is, they have both dead and wounded lying down, wounded who are able to fight. A certain number of them remain there, but I can't tell you the exact number. They are limited in their actions, they cannot go out, move around outside, - Sarantsev said.

On August 1, Sarantsev reportedthat the aggregate plant in Vovchansk was under the fire control of the Defense Forces.

On August 25, Sarantsev noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military is managing to improve the tactical situation in certain locations, and there are positive aspects.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notedthat there are several results of the operation in the Kursk region, including the replenishment of the exchange fund and the cessation of the Russian operation to attack the Sumy region.