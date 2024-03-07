the enemy reduced its aviation activity in the Kherson sector

The enemy has reduced the activity of its aviation, although from time to time it flies over the Azov or Black Sea, said the head of the press center of the "South" military command Natalia Gumenyuk, reports UNN.

According to Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the "South" military command, there is no increased activity of enemy aircraft, even tactical ones, at the moment.

Although, from time to time, Russians make flights and prefer to stay over the Azov or Black Sea.

In particular, the enemy tactical aviation has stopped sending guided bombs, which they used to do in the Kherson sector. And we have not recorded such cases for a week now - said Natalia Humeniuk

She also added that the last time a guided aerial bomb was launched at the Kherson region, it was actually simultaneously with the downing of another SU in the eastern direction, which caused the Russian planes to immediately return to the airfield.

Now the Russians are monitoring the situation from the Black Sea and from time to time, they carry out targeted missile strikes, using both X-59 guided and X-31B anti-radar missiles, to test the readiness of our air defense systems - Natalia Humeniuk said.

Over the past two years of full-scale invasion, Ukraine has destroyed 27 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including a submarine, and damaged another 15 vessels undergoing repairs.