In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71490 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50775 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249968 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155809 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371795 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Kyiv • UNN

 • 29095 views

The Russians have reduced their air activity in the Kherson area, flying over the Azov or Black Sea instead of using guided bombs as they did before.

the enemy reduced its aviation activity in the Kherson sector

The enemy has reduced the activity of its aviation, although from time to time it flies over the Azov or Black Sea, said the head of the press center of the "South" military command Natalia Gumenyuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the "South" military command, there is no increased activity of enemy aircraft, even tactical ones, at the moment.

Although, from time to time, Russians make flights and prefer to stay over the Azov or Black Sea.

In particular, the enemy tactical aviation has stopped sending guided bombs, which they used to do in the Kherson sector. And we have not recorded such cases for a week now

 - said Natalia Humeniuk

She also added that the last time a guided aerial bomb was launched at the Kherson region, it was actually simultaneously with the downing of another SU in the eastern direction, which caused the Russian planes to immediately return to the airfield.

Now the Russians are monitoring the situation from the Black Sea and from time to time, they carry out targeted missile strikes, using both X-59 guided and X-31B anti-radar missiles, to test the readiness of our air defense systems

- Natalia Humeniuk said.

Recall

Over the past two years of full-scale invasion, Ukraine has destroyed 27 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including a submarine, and damaged another 15 vessels undergoing repairs. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Sea of Azov
Kh-59
Black Sea
Ukraine
Kherson
