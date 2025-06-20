Russians made Makarеvich an Israeli captured military pilot: the musician's response

Leader of the rock band "Mashina Vremeni" Andrey Makarevich, who currently resides in Israel, and is recognized as a "foreign agent" in the aggressor state of Russia, commented on rumors about his capture by Iran. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the musician, the version that he "was captured" is not true.

And the main thing is that I am a prisoner of Iran as an Israeli military pilot. Cool. I hasten to inform you that I have not fled and have not left, my family and I are in Israel. Everything is fine with us, thank God. We are alive and will live. - said Makarevich in a video address.

He also commented on other Russian fakes, including that he was left without means of subsistence and is now supported by his wife, as well as that he "took water into his mouth" regarding "Israeli aggression".

"We support our army with all our might. And we strongly believe in its swift victory. And I really ask you: go to h*ll, all of you", - Makarevich urged.

Recall

Leader of the band "Mashina Vremeni" Andrey Makarevich has supported Ukraine and condemned Putin's actions since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression.

Later, he stopped helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and explained this by the fact that Ukraine could build a missile with these funds, which could reach Moscow and kill his son.

