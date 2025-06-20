$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Russians made Makarеvich an Israeli captured military pilot: the musician's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The leader of the "Mashina Vremeni" band, Andrey Makarevich, who lives in Israel, denied rumors about his capture in Iran. He also condemned Russian fakes about his financial situation and position on the war.

Russians made Makarеvich an Israeli captured military pilot: the musician's response

Leader of the rock band "Mashina Vremeni" Andrey Makarevich, who currently resides in Israel, and is recognized as a "foreign agent" in the aggressor state of Russia, commented on rumors about his capture by Iran. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the musician, the version that he "was captured" is not true.

And the main thing is that I am a prisoner of Iran as an Israeli military pilot. Cool. I hasten to inform you that I have not fled and have not left, my family and I are in Israel. Everything is fine with us, thank God. We are alive and will live.

- said Makarevich in a video address.

He also commented on other Russian fakes, including that he was left without means of subsistence and is now supported by his wife, as well as that he "took water into his mouth" regarding "Israeli aggression".

"We support our army with all our might. And we strongly believe in its swift victory. And I really ask you: go to h*ll, all of you", - Makarevich urged.

Recall

Leader of the band "Mashina Vremeni" Andrey Makarevich has supported Ukraine and condemned Putin's actions since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression.

Later, he stopped helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and explained this by the fact that Ukraine could build a missile with these funds, which could reach Moscow and kill his son.

Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians11.02.25, 17:01 • 132181 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

