Over the past day, the russians lost 860 personnel.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/05/24:

- Personnel: 474260 (+860).

- Tanks: 7375 (+9).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14179 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 12212 (+21).

- RSVP: 1057 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 790 (+2).

- Airplanes: 349 (+1).

- Helicopters: 325.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9636 (+25).

- Cruise missiles: 2147 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 16418 (+37).

- Special equipment: 2002 (+4).

The data is being updated.

ATTENTION! Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, MLRS, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual. - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the day, russia launched 5 missile strikes, 69 air attacks, and 74 volleyball attacks