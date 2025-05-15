$41.540.04
Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara
09:17 AM • 16 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara

06:00 AM • 18944 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100289 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105796 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198631 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94406 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65734 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161605 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58755 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74352 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Russians launched an assault using armored vehicles: the situation near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region has escalated - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group reported an escalation of the situation near Lyptsi, where the Russians increased the number of assaults using armored vehicles. The situation near Vovchansk also remains tense.

Russians launched an assault using armored vehicles: the situation near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region has escalated - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

The Vovchansk direction remains one of the most difficult. The situation near Liptsy has also recently worsened. The Russians have increased the number of assaults there using armored vehicles. This is their reaction to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a week earlier in this area. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman of the "Kharkiv" operational tactical group, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the situation in the area of responsibility of the operational tactical group has not undergone significant changes, although it remains difficult. At the same time, the situation near Liptsy has also become more complicated.

The Vovchansk section of the front remains one of the hottest in our area of responsibility, with enemy assaults taking place there every day. But I would like to draw attention to the situation in the area of the settlement of Liptsy. There we note an aggravation, there the enemy launched an assault using armored vehicles, including tanks. It also uses, traditionally and this is becoming a trend - motorcycles and infantry on these motorcycles

- reports the spokesman.

Shamshin added that at this time the operational tactical group is engaged in destroying these infantry groups of the enemy.

"Armored vehicles were destroyed, as were motorcycles, the infantry dismounted, and now our units are engaged in destroying these infantry groups of the enemy. Maybe they have already destroyed them. But in general, an aggravation is noted there," he said.

The spokesman also noted that this aggravation is a reaction of the Russians to the successful actions of our troops, who liberated a forest area (with an area of over 200 hectares) north of Liptsy on May 8. The occupiers themselves called it "Berlin", as the spokesman noted - based on their own "fetishes". But now this area is lost to them.

"The situation is also traditionally difficult in the area of the settlement of Dvorichna. There, where the Oskil River is. The Russians continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank in order to maintain and expand the bridgehead in order to create a threat to the city of Kupyansk. In order for this threat to become real, they need to conduct crossings across the Oskil. But no matter how hard they try, they cannot do it. Currently, the Russians do not have crossings across the Oskil River," he summarized.

Let us remind you

The Russian group slipped across the Oskil River when it was frozen. But they cannot effectively supply shells and fuel across the river, because it no longer has ice.

Therefore, the group is not capable of active assault actions. The occupiers cannot build a crossing due to fire damage.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
