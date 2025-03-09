Russians launched 4,500 strikes on the Kupiansk community in February - MVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 4,500 strikes on the Kupiansk community in February 2025. As a result of the shelling, 18 people were injured, two were killed, and 6 police officers were also affected.
The occupiers inflicted 4,500 strikes on the Kupiansk community in February 2025. During this period, 18 people were injured, and two people died.
This was stated by the head of the Kupiansk Military Administration Andriy Besedin during a telethon, reports UNN.
Details
I will provide a small statistic for the month of February. Over the month, the enemy inflicted 4,500 strikes on the territory of the community using various types of weapons: mortars, artillery, MLRS, KABs, FPV drones, UAVs "Molniya". Among them, 116 KABs. 18 people were injured, two people died, and 6 police officers were injured. This is just for the month of February.
Reminder
The village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region was struck by a drone. Reports indicate casualties and injuries among civilians.
A peaceful resident died as a result of an enemy artillery shelling in Kupianshchyna.