russians in occupied territories mock locals who speak Ukrainian - Ombudsman

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine mock local residents for speaking Ukrainian. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

He said that recently a civilian couple managed to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

They spent almost two years on the TOT of Ukraine and were subjected to cruel treatment by the occupiers. A woman was taken to the "basement" twice and severely beaten because she spoke Ukrainian!!! It is hard to imagine what people have to go through - Lubinets said.

According to him, the couple tried three times to leave the territory controlled by Ukraine: the first time an evacuation vehicle was shot at in front of them, the second time the Ukrainians were beaten. Only the third attempt was successful.

With the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office, an evacuation route was developed and psychological support was provided to the couple. As a result, Ukrainians are now in relative safety. A woman says that when she was on the government-controlled territory, she knelt down and kissed the ground - noted the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine continue to force Ukrainians to renounce their citizenshipby demanding written statements of renunciation.

