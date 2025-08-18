Russians hit Novoslobidska community in Sumy region with an aerial bomb: a woman was injured

Around 10:00 PM, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb strike on the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a local resident was injured, and private houses were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to the RMA, a 57-year-old woman was rescued from a destroyed house and taken to the hospital. Doctors report that the victim's condition is not severe; examinations are currently being conducted, and necessary assistance is being provided.

Preliminary, about 10 private houses were damaged. The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified - added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On August 15, a Russian drone hit the trade rows of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks and damaging an educational institution.

In addition, on August 15, the occupiers attacked a civilian car and an ambulance with drones in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a 73-year-old driver of the civilian car was killed.

