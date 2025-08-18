Russians hit Novoslobidska community in Sumy region with an aerial bomb: a woman was injured

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
06:51 PM • 5404 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
05:11 PM • 11986 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 29845 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 60264 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 124381 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84132 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82078 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66481 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54458 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248041 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.4m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose morePhotoAugust 17, 03:09 PM • 9394 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - BildAugust 17, 03:35 PM • 24104 views
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 5500 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 7378 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhoto07:19 PM • 6406 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 60267 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 366906 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 317827 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 321149 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 327658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Child
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
White House
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 22549 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 22028 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 57915 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 47500 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 115811 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Leopard 2

Russians hit Novoslobidska community in Sumy region with an aerial bomb: a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Russian troops attacked the Novoslobidska community in the Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the strike, a 57-year-old local resident was injured and about 10 private houses were damaged.

Russians hit Novoslobidska community in Sumy region with an aerial bomb: a woman was injured

Around 10:00 PM, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb strike on the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a local resident was injured, and private houses were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to the RMA, a 57-year-old woman was rescued from a destroyed house and taken to the hospital. Doctors report that the victim's condition is not severe; examinations are currently being conducted, and necessary assistance is being provided.

Preliminary, about 10 private houses were damaged. The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified

- added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Recall

On August 15, a Russian drone hit the trade rows of the Central Market in Sumy, destroying 10 kiosks and damaging an educational institution.

In addition, on August 15, the occupiers attacked a civilian car and an ambulance with drones in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a 73-year-old driver of the civilian car was killed.

Russians strike in border areas of three regions - SBGS12.08.25, 16:04 • 5934 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast