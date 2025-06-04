Russians hit a village in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: preliminary reports of three people injured

As a result of the KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, according to preliminary information, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

The Russians hit one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs. According to preliminary information, three people were injured - Fedorov said.

Emergency services and ambulance crews are heading to help people.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Sumy on June 3 has increased to five.