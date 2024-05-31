Russians have started using a new way to launch FPV drones: how dangerous is it

the Russians began testing so-called drone womb in combat conditions to launch FPV drones. This is reported by Defense Express, reports UNN.

As the newspaper notes, a video was published in Russian social networks, which shows how an FPV Drone detaches from the "drone womb" in the air and continues to fly independently. It is noted that in the event that the "drone womb" could not find the target, it can return back. The device has a vertical take-off and landing option.

Defense Express clarifies that this is not the first such development of the enemy. However, preliminary tests were not successful enough.

In particular, the Russians themselves admitted that their development does not have the necessary speed and is not very reliably protected, and when the "drone womb" is shot down, all the drones that it carried are lost.

Defense Express also writes that Ukraine is also developing such devices.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin earlier said that the Russians began to equip their reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10" trackers of foreign production , which are designed to track the location of objects. This indicates that the enemy is trying to expand the functions of its reconnaissance drones.

""In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, KNIISE experts found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent UAV samples that have been submitted for research have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information collection, but also for systematic tracking of points of shooting down or landing of "enemy birds".

Trackers are equipped with basic and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems are disabled, before communication is lost, coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.