Ukrainian military intelligence intercepted conversations of the occupiers, which indicate a critical shortage of manpower in the Russian troops. In the Huliaipole direction, the Russian command is throwing even cooks, signalmen, and wounded into battle. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, due to the professional actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the failures of the Russian mobilization campaign, the Russian army is suffering catastrophic losses. In the conversations intercepted by Ukrainian special services, the assault troops openly complain about their own condition and the lack of reinforcements.

One of the Russian militants, injured during the fighting, says:

"I can't move. My knees are done, I can't even stand on them."

However, the company commander showed no sympathy and replied with cynicism:

"Are you suggesting that the company commander bring you a wheel and give you a ride? Do I understand correctly?"

In a further conversation, he admits the critical situation with personnel:

"There are no people, everyone has fallen. Even cooks are going into battle because you can't win. Cooks were brought here, signalmen were brought – everyone has already been killed."

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the testimonies of the occupiers once again prove: the Russian army is thrown into exhausting "meat assaults," where commanders treat their subordinates as expendable material.

At the same time, intelligence reminds: every Russian serviceman has a chance to save himself by refusing to participate in the war. To do this, it is enough to write to the special Telegram bot of the "I Want to Live" project – @spasisebyabot.

