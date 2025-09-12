$41.210.09
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
08:46 AM • 4382 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 5378 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
07:34 AM • 9892 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 33861 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 37380 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 51036 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 77157 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39694 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 30732 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM • 4332 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 02:08 PM • 52132 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Russians have run out of infantry in the Huliaipole direction – they are even throwing cooks into assaults – HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted conversations indicating a critical shortage of manpower in the Russian army. In the Huliaipole direction, even cooks and wounded soldiers are being sent into battle.

Russians have run out of infantry in the Huliaipole direction – they are even throwing cooks into assaults – HUR

Ukrainian military intelligence intercepted conversations of the occupiers, which indicate a critical shortage of manpower in the Russian troops. In the Huliaipole direction, the Russian command is throwing even cooks, signalmen, and wounded into battle. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, due to the professional actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the failures of the Russian mobilization campaign, the Russian army is suffering catastrophic losses. In the conversations intercepted by Ukrainian special services, the assault troops openly complain about their own condition and the lack of reinforcements.

"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian resident06.08.25, 22:00 • 11598 views

One of the Russian militants, injured during the fighting, says:

"I can't move. My knees are done, I can't even stand on them."

However, the company commander showed no sympathy and replied with cynicism:

"Are you suggesting that the company commander bring you a wheel and give you a ride? Do I understand correctly?"

In a further conversation, he admits the critical situation with personnel:

"There are no people, everyone has fallen. Even cooks are going into battle because you can't win. Cooks were brought here, signalmen were brought – everyone has already been killed."

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the testimonies of the occupiers once again prove: the Russian army is thrown into exhausting "meat assaults," where commanders treat their subordinates as expendable material.

At the same time, intelligence reminds: every Russian serviceman has a chance to save himself by refusing to participate in the war. To do this, it is enough to write to the special Telegram bot of the "I Want to Live" project – @spasisebyabot.

The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war12.07.25, 12:07 • 63576 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine