Russians fired 788 shells at Kherson region, there are wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 121 times, four people were wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 121 attacks, launching 788 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 42 shells at the city of Kherson. Four people were wounded in the Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a store in Kherson.

