Russians attack a police car with a drone in Kherson region

On Sunday, January 14, the Russian army attacked a police car with a drone in Kherson region. A 50-year-old police officer was injured. This was reported on Facebook by the regional police, UNN reports.

Citation

In Beryslav district ... the enemy sent an unmanned aerial vehicle at a police car. As a result, a 50-year-old police officer sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle sustained mechanical damage the statement said.

Details

In the afternoon, a 54-year-old resident of Mylove sustained serious injuries from a drone explosion, the Kherson regional police added.

Recall

On Sunday, January 14, the Russian occupiers attacked a local fire department in Stanislav with a kamikaze drone, injuring four firefighters.

