Russians fired 1606 shells in Kherson region, causing casualties

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 279 times over the past day, two people were killed and six wounded, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 279 attacks, firing 1606 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) Two people were killed and six others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

The Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

