Russians drop bombs on national monument Kamianska Sich in Kherson region

On February 1, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the territory of the Kamianska Sich national monument. It is part of the Khortytsia National Reserve. On the territory of the cultural site there is the grave of the Cossack Ataman Kostya Gordienko and the cemetery of Zaporizhzhia Cossacks of the first half of the XVIII century. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported about the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports.

Today, Russia has struck another blow at our heritage - it has targeted Kamianska Sich. This proves once again that the Russian Federation is deliberately destroying our material culture in order to erase Ukrainians as a nation. However, it will not succeed: Russia will not be able to avoid punishment for its crimes and will be held accountable in international courts. ," Rostyslav Karandeyev said.

Video of the shelling of the Kamianska Sich appeared on Russian telegram channels. The footage shows three powerful explosions on the territory of the cultural site.

The first occurred directly on the site of the former Kamianska Sich, where there are still unexplored production facilities of the iron and pottery complex of the first half of the 18th century.

The second arrival took place on the territory of a modern tourist site, where a lapidary is located, which presents stone monuments in the immediate vicinity of the cross and the grave of the ataman Kostia Hordiienko and the entrance gate of the Sich.

Employees of the Khortytsia National Reserve have begun documenting the consequences of the attack on the unique Cossack-era monument.

The ministry noted that in total, the aggressor country has already damaged or destroyed more than 120 monuments of national importance.

Kamianska Sich was one of the last administrative and military centers of the Zaporozhian Lowland Army during its time under the patronage of the Crimean Khanate in the first third of the 18th century

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses . Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).