Russians drop bombs on national monument Kamianska Sich in Kherson region

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians drop bombs on national monument Kamianska Sich in Kherson region

Kyiv

 26091 views

Russian troops bombed the Kamianska Sich national monument in Kherson region, destroying a historic Cossack cemetery and a grave.

On February 1, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the territory of the Kamianska Sich national monument. It is part of the Khortytsia National Reserve. On the territory of the cultural site there is the grave of the Cossack Ataman Kostya Gordienko and the cemetery of Zaporizhzhia Cossacks of the first half of the XVIII century. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported about the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports.

Today, Russia has struck another blow at our heritage - it has targeted Kamianska Sich. This proves once again that the Russian Federation is deliberately destroying our material culture in order to erase Ukrainians as a nation. However, it will not succeed: Russia will not be able to avoid punishment for its crimes and will be held accountable in international courts. 

 ," Rostyslav Karandeyev said.

Details

Russians bombard Kamianska Sich, a national monument in Kherson Oblast The cultural site, located in Kherson Oblast, contains the Tomb of Kosh Ataman Kostya Hordienko and the cemetery of Zaporizhzhia Cossacks of the first half of the 18th century.

Video of the shelling of the Kamianska Sich appeared on Russian telegram channels. The footage shows three powerful explosions on the territory of the cultural site.

The first occurred directly on the site of the former Kamianska Sich, where there are still unexplored production facilities of the iron and pottery complex of the first half of the 18th century.

 The second arrival took place on the territory of a modern tourist site, where a lapidary is located, which presents stone monuments in the immediate vicinity of the cross and the grave of the ataman Kostia Hordiienko and the entrance gate of the Sich.

Employees of the Khortytsia National Reserve have begun documenting the consequences of the attack on the unique Cossack-era monument.

The ministry noted that in total, the aggressor country has already damaged or destroyed more than 120 monuments of national importance.

Tomyn in an interview with The Economist: 38 Ukrainian museums destroyed or damaged by war, more than 480 works of art stolen by Russians15.01.24, 20:27 • 27661 view

For reference

Kamianska Sich was one of the last administrative and military centers of the Zaporozhian Lowland Army during its time under the patronage of the Crimean Khanate in the first third of the 18th century 

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses . Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).

Tatiana Salganik

WarCulture

Contact us about advertising