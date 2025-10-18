Russians fear Ukraine will receive Tomahawk - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russians are nervous about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, understanding their effectiveness. He emphasized that Ukraine needs a combination of weapons to counter Russian strikes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Kremlin is nervous about the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to him, the Russians understand how effective this weapon can be, writes UNN with reference to the President's statement during a conversation with journalists.
Details
It seems to me that the Russians are afraid of Tomahawk. This is a very powerful weapon. And they know that we know that this combination with Tomahawk... we are not saying that Tomahawk "as such", we need this combination... They understand what we can do, what we can achieve... and they are taking all sorts of measures... addressing not our side. They are afraid
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the provision of Tomahawk missiles, to which US President Donald Trump responded with the need to investigate the issue.
Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic missile attacks with its own air defense.
It is very difficult for us. This requires pressure. This requires pressure. I believe that a package of appropriate weapons is pressure. .. First of all, it is the combined use of drones and some other types of weapons.