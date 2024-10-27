Russians export sunflower crop from the occupied territories of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are forcibly buying sunflower from local farmers at low prices.
Russians plan to "export" more than 300 tons of sunflower from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.
"The occupiers bought this harvest from local farmers for a penny to export it to Russia and then to African countries. It is on cooperation with African countries that the fake Ministry of Defense of the same fake LPR is counting on," the CNS reported.
This scheme has been actively "working" in the TOT of Ukraine since the beginning of the occupation. The Russian occupation administrations put farmers in a strict framework when you have to sell your harvest to a certain "company" at a fixed price that is lower than the market price.
The state operator then resells the grain to proxy firms affiliated with the occupation administration, which then sell it at market prices. Thus, farmers are completely controlled by the occupiers. In return, the enemy offers subsidies to farmers, but there is a nuance here, because you cannot receive subsidies if you are not loyal to the Russian government.
At the same time, due to the drop in yields in the TOT of the south, the occupiers imposed fines on farmers to make them even more dependent on the occupation administration. Thus, in fact, the enemy is robbing farmers and making money on the region's raw materials, pursuing a typical colonial policy.
