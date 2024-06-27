Russians erase Chasiv Yar with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok": video

The Russians are using heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" to drive the Ukrainian military out of the town, UNN reports citing the Land Forces.

Details

The soldiers of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo are holding the settlement and destroying the invaders. The most fierce fighting continues in the area of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

"To drive the Ukrainian military out of there, the Russians are wiping out the city with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok". Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A, which use thermobaric warheads, have a significant "devastating effect" due to a much more powerful destructive force and blast wave than conventional explosives of the same size," the statement said.

The Land Forces reminded that due to the indiscriminate nature of the action, their use near populated areas is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

"The world needs to see this. We record every crime of the occupiers. We will take revenge!" - the message reads.