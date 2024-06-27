Russians erase Chasiv Yar with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok": video

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 61158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 68904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218678 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134961 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363596 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180536 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148986 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197611 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 35129 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 47859 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 54979 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 69830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 54508 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 61158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 55942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 68904 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 71211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90648 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 3536 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 7350 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13202 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34528 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36353 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians erase Chasiv Yar with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok": video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28646 views

Russians fire heavy flamethrowers "Solntsepek" at a Ukrainian town to force out the Ukrainian military, in violation of the Geneva Convention.

Russians erase Chasiv Yar with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok": video

The Russians are using heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" to drive the Ukrainian military out of the town, UNN reports citing the Land Forces.

Details

The soldiers of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo are holding the settlement and destroying the invaders. The most fierce fighting continues in the area of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

"To drive the Ukrainian military out of there, the Russians are wiping out the city with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok". Heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A, which use thermobaric warheads, have a significant "devastating effect" due to a much more powerful destructive force and blast wave than conventional explosives of the same size," the statement said.

The Land Forces reminded that due to the indiscriminate nature of the action, their use near populated areas is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

"The world needs to see this. We record every crime of the occupiers. We will take revenge!" - the message reads.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40