Russians dropped two aerial bombs in Donetsk region in the morning: killed two women

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped two air bombs on Oleksandro-Kalinove, killing two women aged 47 and 67, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

2 people died as a result of the shelling of Oleksandro-Kalinove of the Illiniv community. This morning, the Russians dropped 2 air bombs on the village, killing two women aged 47 and 67. 6 private houses were damaged - Filashkin wrote.

He once again appealed to all residents of Donetsk region, and especially to residents of frontline communities, to evacuate in a timely manner.

Supplement

According to the GUNP in the region, four people died and 10 were injured, including a child, as a result of enemy strikes in the Donetsk region over the past day. During the day, the police recorded 3,612 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. The Russians sent at least 23 bombs and 33 UAVs directly at civilians. 22 settlements were under attack. 130 civilian objects were destroyed, including 92 residential buildings:

in Kramatorsk, the Russians launched 7 drone strikes - killing one civilian and wounding two others;

one person died in Yablunivka, on which the occupiers dropped two KAB-250 bombs. 5 private houses were damaged;

there is one dead in Poltavka, where 17 private houses were damaged due to the bombing;

three wounded - in Kostiantynivka. The enemy directed 11 bombs and three drones at the city, destroying 31 private houses, a car service station, a cafe, a gas station, an administrative building, and an overpass;

Russia hit Oleksievo-Druzhkivka with two KAB-250 bombs, injuring two civilians, including a 17-year-old girl;

Bilytske was attacked by the enemy with three air bombs - one person was wounded, 4 apartment buildings, 6 garages, a boiler room, and a car were damaged;

in Dobropillya, Russian troops struck with three Geran-2 UAVs - one person was wounded, three private houses, a religious object and two cars were damaged;

a resident of Myrnohrad was wounded as a result of massive attacks on the city, 2 private houses, an administrative building, and a boiler room were damaged.

"In addition, today after midnight, Russia killed a civilian in Sofiivka. Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Pryiut, and Shakhove were also shelled. Agricultural facilities, administrative buildings, and an ambulance were damaged," the police said.

