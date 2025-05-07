$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34072 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48922 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48119 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 48984 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44185 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42516 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45715 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84649 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125154 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86614 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Publications
Exclusives
Russians dropped two aerial bombs in Donetsk region in the morning: killed two women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2970 views

Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove, killing two women aged 47 and 67. Six private houses were damaged, residents are urged to evacuate.

Russians dropped two aerial bombs in Donetsk region in the morning: killed two women

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped two air bombs on Oleksandro-Kalinove, killing two women aged 47 and 67, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

2 people died as a result of the shelling of Oleksandro-Kalinove of the Illiniv community. This morning, the Russians dropped 2 air bombs on the village, killing two women aged 47 and 67. 6 private houses were damaged

- Filashkin wrote.

He once again appealed to all residents of Donetsk region, and especially to residents of frontline communities, to evacuate in a timely manner.

Supplement

According to the GUNP in the region, four people died and 10 were injured, including a child, as a result of enemy strikes in the Donetsk region over the past day. During the day, the police recorded 3,612 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. The Russians sent at least 23 bombs and 33 UAVs directly at civilians. 22 settlements were under attack. 130 civilian objects were destroyed, including 92 residential buildings:

  • in Kramatorsk, the Russians launched 7 drone strikes - killing one civilian and wounding two others;
    • one person died in Yablunivka, on which the occupiers dropped two KAB-250 bombs. 5 private houses were damaged;
      • there is one dead in Poltavka, where 17 private houses were damaged due to the bombing;
        • three wounded - in Kostiantynivka. The enemy directed 11 bombs and three drones at the city, destroying 31 private houses, a car service station, a cafe, a gas station, an administrative building, and an overpass;
          • Russia hit Oleksievo-Druzhkivka with two KAB-250 bombs, injuring two civilians, including a 17-year-old girl;
            • Bilytske was attacked by the enemy with three air bombs - one person was wounded, 4 apartment buildings, 6 garages, a boiler room, and a car were damaged;
              • in Dobropillya, Russian troops struck with three Geran-2 UAVs - one person was wounded, three private houses, a religious object and two cars were damaged;
                • a resident of Myrnohrad was wounded as a result of massive attacks on the city, 2 private houses, an administrative building, and a boiler room were damaged.

                  "In addition, today after midnight, Russia killed a civilian in Sofiivka. Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Pryiut, and Shakhove were also shelled. Agricultural facilities, administrative buildings, and an ambulance were damaged," the police said.

                  Russian forces are testing a new tactic in Donetsk region: what is known02.05.25, 15:28 • 6635 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

