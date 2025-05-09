Russians dropped explosives on a police car during the evacuation of people in Kherson region - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 876 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9236 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19695 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30602 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48980 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29668 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68500 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47532 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39729 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48228 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48980 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39545 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68500 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136980 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157407 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1026 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33822 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43246 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145112 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157946 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Russians dropped explosives on a police car during the evacuation of people in Kherson region - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2438 views

Russian forces attacked a police crew with a drone in the Kherson region while they were evacuating two women. Despite this, the police officers were able to complete the evacuation and take the people to a safe place.

Russians dropped explosives on a police car during the evacuation of people in Kherson region - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a drone on a police car during an evacuation in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram, writes UNN.

During another evacuation, the enemy attacked a crew of policemen in the Kherson region with a drone 

- the message reads.

According to the information, law enforcement officers received a message about the need to evacuate two local residents - a 56-year-old woman and her 75-year-old immobile mother. 

While approaching the destination, Russian troops launched an attack, dropping an explosive device from a drone on the law enforcement officers' car. The vehicle was damaged, and everyone inside suffered contusions 

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

But even despite the attack, the police managed to complete the evacuation and deliver people to safe places.

In two frontline communities of Sumy region, despite recommendations for evacuation, 5,000 people remain - OVA08.05.25, 14:27 • 7298 views

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
