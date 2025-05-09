Russians dropped explosives on a police car during the evacuation of people in Kherson region - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a drone on a police car during an evacuation in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram, writes UNN.

During another evacuation, the enemy attacked a crew of policemen in the Kherson region with a drone - the message reads.

According to the information, law enforcement officers received a message about the need to evacuate two local residents - a 56-year-old woman and her 75-year-old immobile mother.

While approaching the destination, Russian troops launched an attack, dropping an explosive device from a drone on the law enforcement officers' car. The vehicle was damaged, and everyone inside suffered contusions - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

But even despite the attack, the police managed to complete the evacuation and deliver people to safe places.

