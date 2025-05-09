Russians dropped explosives on a police car during the evacuation of people in Kherson region - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked a police crew with a drone in the Kherson region while they were evacuating two women. Despite this, the police officers were able to complete the evacuation and take the people to a safe place.
Russian troops dropped an explosive device from a drone on a police car during an evacuation in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram, writes UNN.
During another evacuation, the enemy attacked a crew of policemen in the Kherson region with a drone
According to the information, law enforcement officers received a message about the need to evacuate two local residents - a 56-year-old woman and her 75-year-old immobile mother.
While approaching the destination, Russian troops launched an attack, dropping an explosive device from a drone on the law enforcement officers' car. The vehicle was damaged, and everyone inside suffered contusions
But even despite the attack, the police managed to complete the evacuation and deliver people to safe places.
In two frontline communities of Sumy region, despite recommendations for evacuation, 5,000 people remain - OVA08.05.25, 14:27 • 7298 views