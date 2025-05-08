$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

In two frontline communities of Sumy region, despite recommendations for evacuation, 5,000 people remain - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3214 views

In the frontline communities of Sumy region, more than 5,000 people remain, despite recommendations to evacuate. In recent days, only 700 people have left.

In two frontline communities of Sumy region, despite recommendations for evacuation, 5,000 people remain - OVA

In the frontline Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities of Sumy region, more than 5,000 people have remained despite the evacuation recommendation. Only 700 people have been evacuated in recent days.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov on the air of the telethon, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

Over the last few days, in general, we can say that about 700 people have left these two communities - Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska. As of 11 o'clock, 36 people left the Bilopilska community, and 21 people left the Bilopilska community. Evacuation measures are ongoing accordingly

- said Grigorov.

In these communities, there are about 1,100 people in the Vorozhbyanska community, and about 4,000 people remain in the Bilopilska community

 - added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Grigorov stressed that the situation remains extremely tense: guided aerial bombs, drones, artillery and mortars are being recorded. Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities are suffering the most.

Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died and two women, 70 and 77 years old, were wounded in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities, respectively, during the day

- explained Grigorov.

Let us remind you

On May 6, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov reported that the evacuation of civilians is ongoing in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities due to increased enemy strikes, including guided aerial bombs. At that time, 4,700 people remained in the Vorozhbyanska community, and 2,100 in the Bilopilska community.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
