In two frontline communities of Sumy region, despite recommendations for evacuation, 5,000 people remain - OVA

In the frontline Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities of Sumy region, more than 5,000 people have remained despite the evacuation recommendation. Only 700 people have been evacuated in recent days.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov on the air of the telethon, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

Over the last few days, in general, we can say that about 700 people have left these two communities - Vorozhbyanska and Bilopilska. As of 11 o'clock, 36 people left the Bilopilska community, and 21 people left the Bilopilska community. Evacuation measures are ongoing accordingly - said Grigorov.

In these communities, there are about 1,100 people in the Vorozhbyanska community, and about 4,000 people remain in the Bilopilska community - added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Grigorov stressed that the situation remains extremely tense: guided aerial bombs, drones, artillery and mortars are being recorded. Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities are suffering the most.

Unfortunately, a 50-year-old man died and two women, 70 and 77 years old, were wounded in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities, respectively, during the day - explained Grigorov.

Let us remind you

On May 6, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov reported that the evacuation of civilians is ongoing in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities due to increased enemy strikes, including guided aerial bombs. At that time, 4,700 people remained in the Vorozhbyanska community, and 2,100 in the Bilopilska community.