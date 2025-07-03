Russians dropped explosives on a man in Kherson

An elderly man was injured as a result of Russians dropping explosives from a drone in Kherson early in the morning on July 3. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA) on Telegram, according to UNN.

Around 6:00 AM, Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 74-year-old Kherson resident in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds. - the post states.

"The injured person was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition," the Kherson CMA added.

