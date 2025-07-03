$41.820.04
49.410.42
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children
July 2, 09:32 PM • 4314 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children
July 2, 06:14 PM • 22015 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 107207 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 79407 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 71445 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 63446 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 51407 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 55298 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 125866 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42820 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Russians dropped explosives on a man in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

On the morning of July 3, a 74-year-old man in Kherson was injured as a result of explosives dropped from a Russian drone. The victim was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition with a concussion and injuries.

Russians dropped explosives on a man in Kherson

An elderly man was injured as a result of Russians dropping explosives from a drone in Kherson early in the morning on July 3. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA) on Telegram, according to UNN.

Around 6:00 AM, Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 74-year-old Kherson resident in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

- the post states.

"The injured person was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition," the Kherson CMA added.

Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kherson
