Russians dropped bombs in Kherson region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility

Yesterday, Russian occupants dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Kachkarivka in Kherson region. About three dozen residential buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged. Another "arrival" hit a school. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

"The occupants continue to mercilessly attack Kherson region. Yesterday the village of Kachkarivka in Beryslav district came under fire. Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the village. As a result of the shelling, three dozen residential buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were heavily damaged. Another 'arrival' hit a school," Prokudin wrote.

He noted that it was a miracle that there were no casualties among local residents.

The photo shows the consequences of the shelling.

Addendum

Russians dropped bombs on the national monument Kamianska Sich in Kherson region.