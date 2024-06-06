Russians drone hit a bus in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Nikopol region, an enemy drone hit a regular bus, injuring four people, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Lysak, the Nikopol region was noisy due to strikes by Russian artillery and kamikaze drones. In the evening, Nikopol itself, Marganetskaya and Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities suffered. In the morning, it flew back to the district center.

An enemy UAV hit a regular bus. It caught fire, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The people inside were injured. These are men aged 52, 65 and 73. And a 38-year-old woman Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, due to the attacks of the invaders, an Infrastructure Facility, a nine-story building, 3 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged in the city. A broken bus. A garage was destroyed, and another one was mutilated. Gas pipelines and power lines were hit.

