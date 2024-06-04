Russians again launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring an elderly man

Russian troops carried out a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 69-year-old man was wounded and a private house was damaged. An enemy drone was also shot down in the area. This was announced on Tuesday by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, writes UNN.

Another missile attack on the area. Kryvyi Rih came under enemy attack. a 69-year-old man was injured. It will be treated on an outpatient basis. damaged private house Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also said that "an enemy drone was shot down in the Kryvyi Rih district.

