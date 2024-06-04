Morning attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnieper: the fire was liquidated, previously, already 8 wounded

According to preliminary information, as a result of the morning enemy attack on the Dnieper, eight people were injured, including two children. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire caused by the attack. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The city's civilian infrastructure was destroyed. Windows were broken in private homes, high-rise buildings, and hospitals. A dozen and a half cars were damaged.

"Previously, 8 people were injured, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Rescuers eliminated the fire.

Earlier UNN reported that in Dnipro , among the wounded as a result of the Russian attack - a month-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.