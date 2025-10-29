$42.080.01
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Hill
Truth Social

Russians deployed 11,000 personnel to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration: the 7th Airborne Assault Corps holds the defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

The Russians deployed about 11,000 personnel to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration, accumulating 27,000 troops and equipment. The defenders of Pokrovsk eliminated 90 occupiers and destroyed equipment in two days.

Russians deployed 11,000 personnel to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration: the 7th Airborne Assault Corps holds the defense

The Russians deployed about 11,000 people to carry out the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which managed to infiltrate the city, aim to advance to the northwest and north of Pokrovsk. In this area, the enemy has accumulated about 27,000 personnel, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armored combat vehicles, and up to 160 cannons and mortars.

At the same time, the defenders of Pokrovsk and the agglomeration continue to conduct defense.

Over the past two days, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, 90 Russian occupiers were eliminated, and another 42 were wounded. Also, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 vehicles, 1 motorcycle, and 158 drones of various types were destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that there are no Russian troops in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast. The situation in the settlement and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine