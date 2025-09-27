$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM • 36351 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70369 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 29871 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 29463 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 29729 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 24154 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 44162 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47138 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49604 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29974 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Russians deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Russians attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region that had responded to a call after an airstrike. The enemy directed a drone at the gas workers' service vehicle, destroying it, but the employees survived. 64 enemy shellings were recorded in 29 settlements of Sumy region, two people were injured.

Russians deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region - Naftogaz

In the Sumy region, Russian troops deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew, reported Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Russians attacked our gas workers in Sumy region. The emergency crew arrived at the scene after another Russian airstrike on one of the villages to localize damage to gas networks. And during the emergency work, the enemy deliberately directed a drone at the gas workers' service vehicle. Fortunately, the colleagues survived. The car was destroyed. This is terrorism in its purest form.

- wrote Koretsky.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, 64 enemy shellings of 29 settlements in 13 communities of the region were recorded in Sumy region, two people were injured in the Seredyna-Buda community – a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They are receiving outpatient treatment. Damage was reported in five communities.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz