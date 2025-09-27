Russians deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew in Sumy region - Naftogaz

In the Sumy region, Russian troops deliberately attacked an emergency gas crew, reported Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Russians attacked our gas workers in Sumy region. The emergency crew arrived at the scene after another Russian airstrike on one of the villages to localize damage to gas networks. And during the emergency work, the enemy deliberately directed a drone at the gas workers' service vehicle. Fortunately, the colleagues survived. The car was destroyed. This is terrorism in its purest form. - wrote Koretsky.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, 64 enemy shellings of 29 settlements in 13 communities of the region were recorded in Sumy region, two people were injured in the Seredyna-Buda community – a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They are receiving outpatient treatment. Damage was reported in five communities.