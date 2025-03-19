russians continue the strategy of accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire agreements - Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
russia continues to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire agreements. Kovalenko stated that the russian federation is trying to make Ukraine guilty.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating the ceasefire agreements, trying to make Ukraine guilty. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
The Russians are now continuing the strategy of accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire agreements. As I wrote earlier, Russian propaganda and diplomacy will now be aimed at provoking, violating, but blaming Ukraine. They want to distort reality and make us guilty of their violations, shelling and war in general
Let us remind you
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukrainian drones tried to attack Russian energy infrastructure facilities that night, despite the agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop such strikes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will not strike at Russian energy facilities if the Russians stop striking at Ukrainian ones. In this regard, serious control over the strikes on the energy structure should be carried out, which the United States should take over.