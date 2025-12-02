Russians attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk for propaganda, enemy cleanup is underway - "East" group

Russians attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk for propaganda purposes, after which they hastily fled, and the clearing of enemy groups is ongoing, the "East" troop grouping reported in its summary at 10:00 on December 2, UNN writes.

Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing in Pokrovsk. The invaders, taking advantage of the dense fog, made another attempt at a "flag-raising" in one of the city's districts so that propagandists could use it as proof of taking control of the entire Pokrovsk. After that, they hastily fled, and the clearing of enemy groups is ongoing. The occupiers' attempts to create propaganda illustrations that they allegedly control the city lead to significant losses of their manpower. - emphasized the "East" troop grouping.

As stated, "despite unfavorable weather conditions, our units do not stop aerial reconnaissance, adjustment, and fire damage to enemy groups."

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units hold defensive lines and eliminate the enemy on the approaches to the city," the report says.

"Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units," the "East" troop grouping indicated.

