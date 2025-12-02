$42.340.08
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 31688 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 39428 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 52855 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 45173 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 42200 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33853 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28660 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24763 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 63853 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Russians attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk for propaganda, enemy cleanup is underway - "East" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russian troops attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk so that propagandists could use it as proof of control over the city. After that, they hastily fled, and the cleanup of enemy groups is underway. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines.

Russians attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk for propaganda, enemy cleanup is underway - "East" group

Russians attempted a "flag-raising" in Pokrovsk for propaganda purposes, after which they hastily fled, and the clearing of enemy groups is ongoing, the "East" troop grouping reported in its summary at 10:00 on December 2, UNN writes.

Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing in Pokrovsk. The invaders, taking advantage of the dense fog, made another attempt at a "flag-raising" in one of the city's districts so that propagandists could use it as proof of taking control of the entire Pokrovsk. After that, they hastily fled, and the clearing of enemy groups is ongoing. The occupiers' attempts to create propaganda illustrations that they allegedly control the city lead to significant losses of their manpower.

- emphasized the "East" troop grouping.

As stated, "despite unfavorable weather conditions, our units do not stop aerial reconnaissance, adjustment, and fire damage to enemy groups."

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units hold defensive lines and eliminate the enemy on the approaches to the city," the report says.

"Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units," the "East" troop grouping indicated.

Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"02.12.25, 07:42 • 3334 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad