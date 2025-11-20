Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: there are dead and wounded (video)
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a kamikaze drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, five people were killed and three more were injured. Residential buildings, a store, and a market were damaged.
On Thursday evening, November 20, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones. As a result of the enemy strike, 5 people were killed and three more were injured. Residential buildings, a shop, and a market were damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), and the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to UNN.
4 people were killed and three were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, houses, a shop, and a market were damaged as a result of the attack.
Later, Fedorov clarified that 5 people had died.
