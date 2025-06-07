Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: there is damage to the temple and infrastructure

Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with drones at night, a temple and other infrastructure in Ovidiopol were damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of June 7, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa region with strike drones.

"The Odesa district was under attack. As a result of the attack, the building of the temple and other infrastructure of the village of Ovidiopol were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

