Russians attacked Kupyansk with kamikaze drones: a 60-year-old man was wounded

In the evening of June 13, Russian occupation forces attacked Kupyansk with a kamikaze drone. A man was injured in one of the attacks. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

The investigation found that on June 13, at approximately 16:40, an enemy FPV drone hit the road surface in Kupiansk. The explosion damaged a Kupiansk-Kharkiv bus. There were no casualties.

At 16:50, another FPV drone exploded in the city and hit the ground. A 60-year-old passerby was injured - law enforcement officers added.

Currently, under the procedural control of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

