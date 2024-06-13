ukenru
Russians attacked Kupyansk with kamikaze drones: a 60-year-old man was wounded

Russians attacked Kupyansk with kamikaze drones: a 60-year-old man was wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25459 views

A 60-year-old man was wounded in Kupyansk when Russian forces attacked the city with kamikaze drones on June 13.

In the evening of June 13, Russian occupation forces attacked Kupyansk with a kamikaze drone. A man was injured in one of the attacks. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

The investigation found that on June 13, at approximately 16:40, an enemy FPV drone hit the road surface in Kupiansk. The explosion damaged a Kupiansk-Kharkiv bus. There were no casualties.

At 16:50, another FPV drone exploded in the city and hit the ground. A 60-year-old passerby was injured

- law enforcement officers added. 

Currently, under the procedural control of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In frontline Kharkiv, sappers seized a deadly UMPB D-30SN planning bomb.

WarCrimes and emergencies

