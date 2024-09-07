Russians attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 3 dead and 3 wounded

In the Donetsk region , Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, killing three people, wounding three others and damaging other buildings. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired 22 times at the region's localities, killing 3 people and wounding 3 more. This was reported in Telegram on Saturday by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

3 people killed and 3 wounded in shelling of Kostyantynivka. Russians shelled the town with artillery, killing three men aged 24 to 69. Three people were lightly injured, they were provided with the necessary medical care - Filashkin wrote.

According to him, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, 6 cars and 3 power lines were damaged.

Addendum

In total, according to Filashkin, Russians fired 22 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past day. On September 6, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Rayhorodok, 3 more people in the region were injured over the day.

According to the police in Donetsk region, the police recorded 2,459 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas in the region. Russian troops reportedly fired on 12 settlements: the cities of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Toretsk, the village of Rayhorodok, and the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Izmailivka, and Rivne. 39 civilian objects were damaged, including 29 residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure. In particular:

Rayhorodok Russians shelled Rayhorodok with Smerch MLRS, killing a man and damaging 7 private houses.

Russians shelled Rayhorodok with Smerch MLRS, killing a man and damaging 7 private houses. Toretsk was hit by a KAB 250 bomb with an UMPK module and artillery, killing two civilians and damaging a private house.

was hit by a KAB 250 bomb with an UMPK module and artillery, killing two civilians and damaging a private house. The enemy used drones and artillery to hit Hirnyk - a civilian was wounded, an educational institution, an apartment building and 8 private houses were destroyed.

- a civilian was wounded, an educational institution, an apartment building and 8 private houses were destroyed. Kurakhove Russian troops shelled Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS and artillery - one person was wounded, an apartment building and two private houses were damaged.

Russian troops shelled Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS and artillery - one person was wounded, an apartment building and two private houses were damaged. One person was injured in Izmailivka as a result of shelling, a house was damaged.

as a result of shelling, a house was damaged. In Pokrovsk , an educational institution and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.

, an educational institution and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, there are three apartment buildings and critical infrastructure.

The fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares: emergency workers localized a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions