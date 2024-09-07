ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russians attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 3 dead and 3 wounded

Russians attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 3 dead and 3 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22882 views

Three men died and three others were lightly injured as a result of the artillery shelling of Kostyantynivka. Residential and administrative buildings, commercial facilities and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Donetsk region , Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, killing three people, wounding three others and damaging other buildings. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired 22 times at the region's localities, killing 3 people and wounding 3 more. This was reported in Telegram on Saturday by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

3 people killed and 3 wounded in shelling of Kostyantynivka. Russians shelled the town with artillery, killing three men aged 24 to 69. Three people were lightly injured, they were provided with the necessary medical care

- Filashkin wrote.

According to him, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, 6 cars and 3 power lines were damaged.

Addendum

In total, according to Filashkin, Russians fired 22 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past day. On September 6, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Rayhorodok, 3 more people in the region were injured over the day.

According to the police in Donetsk region, the police recorded 2,459 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas in the region. Russian troops reportedly fired on 12 settlements: the cities of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Toretsk, the village of Rayhorodok, and the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Izmailivka, and Rivne. 39 civilian objects were damaged, including 29 residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure. In particular:

  • Rayhorodok Russians shelled Rayhorodok with Smerch MLRS, killing a man and damaging 7 private houses. 
  • Toretsk was hit by a KAB 250 bomb with an UMPK module and artillery, killing two civilians and damaging a private house. 
  • The enemy used drones and artillery to hit Hirnyk - a civilian was wounded, an educational institution, an apartment building and 8 private houses were destroyed. 
  • Kurakhove Russian troops shelled Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS and artillery - one person was wounded, an apartment building and two private houses were damaged. 
  • One person was injured in Izmailivka as a result of shelling, a house was damaged. 
  • In Pokrovsk, an educational institution and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.
  • In Kostiantynivka, there are three apartment buildings and critical infrastructure.

The fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares: emergency workers localized a large-scale forest fire in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions06.09.24, 16:39 • 13855 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

